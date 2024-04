27th June, 2018

TED and Gilead partnership featured Ferozsons on the efforts made to address the high burden of Hepatitis in Pakistan. The micro-documentary produced by TED features the interview of CEO, Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, Osman Khalid Waheed. The aim of the video is to highlight Gilead and Ferozsons efforts in Pakistan. This is the second time that Pakistan is in focus on a global scale by Gilead and the first in an external partnership with the exemplary TED. Ferozsons is proud of this selection and honored to be featured on the global scale.